LPL Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 9,635 Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 191.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3,013.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 616.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 28.7% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 15.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $27.91 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LBTYA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

