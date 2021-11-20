Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 14,378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,645 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

COP stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.79. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $77.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.