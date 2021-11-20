Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $162,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $4,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,774 shares of company stock valued at $32,567,701. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDNS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.15.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $188.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.20 and a 1-year high of $190.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

