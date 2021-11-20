Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,906,000 after buying an additional 230,887 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 196,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 27,389 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $898,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $21.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.75. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.