LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) vs. Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Head to Head Analysis

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) and Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get LiveVox alerts:

This table compares LiveVox and Kidoz’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveVox N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A Kidoz $7.15 million 10.33 $100,000.00 $0.01 56.25

Kidoz has higher revenue and earnings than LiveVox.

Profitability

This table compares LiveVox and Kidoz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveVox N/A -110.85% -32.32% Kidoz -2.13% -2.54% -2.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LiveVox and Kidoz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveVox 0 1 2 0 2.67 Kidoz 0 0 0 0 N/A

LiveVox currently has a consensus target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 126.95%. Given LiveVox’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LiveVox is more favorable than Kidoz.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.3% of LiveVox shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of LiveVox shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Kidoz shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LiveVox beats Kidoz on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat. The company also offers CRM, which leverages unified customer profiles to create, facilitate, and manages digital engagement; Workforce Optimization, that helps contact centers to measure and manage agent workforce; and SpeechIQ, an AI-driven speech analytics solution to promote compliance, productivity, and quality in contact centers. The company serves financial services, teleservices, healthcare, telecom, customer care, BPO, and collection industries. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in San Francisco, California. LiveVox Holding, Inc. has additional locations in Atlanta, Georgia; Bengaluru, India; Denver, Colorado; Medellin, Colombia; New York, New York; St. Louis, Missouri; and Columbus, Ohio.

Kidoz Company Profile

Kidoz, Inc. is a mobile advertising technology company, which engages in the development of software products focused on the children’s digital entertainment and advertising technology markets. It operates through the Ad Tech Advertising and Content segments. The Ad Tech Advertising segment includes banners, in-game advertising, completed view videos, and playable ads. The company was founded on January 12, 1987 and is headquartered in The Valley, Anguilla.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.