Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Holdings Cut by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 28.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,723 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 362,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,785,000 after acquiring an additional 30,022 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 459.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 26,582 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYV opened at $112.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.97 and its 200-day moving average is $90.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.92 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.13.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

