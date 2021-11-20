Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

LAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.77.

Shares of LAC stock opened at $37.49 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $38.33. The company has a quick ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -76.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAC. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 13.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

