Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Short Interest Update

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 201,500 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the October 14th total of 289,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.2 days.

Shares of Link Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,760. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Link Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the property development and related activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail Properties, Car Parks and Others. Its investment properties include destination and community shopping centers, offices, fresh markets and corporate avenue.

