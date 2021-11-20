Linamar (TSE:LNR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $73.43

Shares of Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$73.43 and traded as high as C$80.94. Linamar shares last traded at C$78.58, with a volume of 224,206 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$99.00 target price on shares of Linamar in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Linamar from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$99.00 target price on shares of Linamar in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$69.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$73.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47. The company has a market cap of C$5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.65 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Linamar Co. will post 7.3674032 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.13%.

Linamar Company Profile (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

