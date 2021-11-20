Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

Liminal BioSciences stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06. Liminal BioSciences has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $7.07.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $3.02. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 457.84% and a negative net margin of 654.71%. Research analysts forecast that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Liminal BioSciences worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

