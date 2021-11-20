Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Now Covered by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $10.30 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LILM. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.27.

Get Lilium alerts:

Shares of Lilium stock opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55. Lilium has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $15.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the third quarter worth $416,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth $10,510,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lilium during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Lilium during the third quarter valued at about $15,799,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the third quarter valued at about $2,111,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lilium

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.