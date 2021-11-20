Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $149.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.63.

NYSE:LSI opened at $134.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.41. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $71.43 and a twelve month high of $139.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.97.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Life Storage will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 121.56%.

In related news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Life Storage by 615.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 49.9% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 52.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Life Storage by 53.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Life Storage by 17.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

