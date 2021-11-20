Liberum Capital Trims Ilika (LON:IKA) Target Price to GBX 245

Ilika (LON:IKA) had its price target reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 245 ($3.20) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Ilika in a research report on Friday.

Shares of LON IKA opened at GBX 140.50 ($1.84) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £220.42 million and a P/E ratio of -56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. Ilika has a 12 month low of GBX 93.40 ($1.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 285 ($3.72). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 132.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 159.77.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

