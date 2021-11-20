Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Taseko Mines (LON:TKO)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on the stock.
LON:TKO opened at GBX 151 ($1.97) on Tuesday. Taseko Mines has a one year low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a one year high of GBX 185 ($2.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of £428.65 million and a P/E ratio of 22.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 148.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 146.34.
About Taseko Mines
