Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Taseko Mines (LON:TKO)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on the stock.

LON:TKO opened at GBX 151 ($1.97) on Tuesday. Taseko Mines has a one year low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a one year high of GBX 185 ($2.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of £428.65 million and a P/E ratio of 22.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 148.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 146.34.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.