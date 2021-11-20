Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,059 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,196 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 619.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. 18.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average of $26.91. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LEVI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 39,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $973,046.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 23,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $654,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,484 shares of company stock valued at $5,156,608 over the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.