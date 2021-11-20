Level Four Financial LLC Sells 67 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Level Four Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $163.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.75. The stock has a market cap of $226.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $166.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

