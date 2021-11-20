Level Four Financial LLC Purchases 1,283 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Level Four Financial LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

In related news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

