Level Four Financial LLC Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Level Four Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $2,075,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

Shares of PM stock opened at $90.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.42 and a twelve month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.