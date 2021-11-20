Level Four Financial LLC Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Level Four Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,509 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FUBO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 9,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

fuboTV stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. fuboTV Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.81.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

