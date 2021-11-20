Level Four Financial LLC Buys 171 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Level Four Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Shares of RTX opened at $85.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.24 and its 200 day moving average is $86.85. The company has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

