Level Four Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Level Four Financial LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $142.86 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $428.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

