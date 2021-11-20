Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 351 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASAN. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Asana during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 29.6% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana stock opened at $137.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,367,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.21 per share, with a total value of $23,302,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,819,157.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,013,915 shares of company stock worth $99,636,500 and have sold 112,440 shares worth $11,977,706. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

ASAN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

