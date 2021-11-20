Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 294 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 8.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Cummins by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 2.3% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $223.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.88 and a 200 day moving average of $240.54. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.41 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

