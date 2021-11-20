Level Four Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,959 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 49,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 194,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,366,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $114.45 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

