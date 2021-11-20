Level Four Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Landstar System worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Landstar System by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System stock opened at $172.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.45 and a 200 day moving average of $164.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.51 and a 12-month high of $188.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.51%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSTR. Truist upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.47.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

