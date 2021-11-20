Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of KHC opened at $35.34 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.96. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 85.56%.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.