Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,449 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.9% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

AAPL opened at $160.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.37 and a 200 day moving average of $141.89. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.59 and a 52-week high of $161.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

