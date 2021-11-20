Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.13.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $52.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.65. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 189.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,123,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,843,420 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Lemonade by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Lemonade by 25.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

