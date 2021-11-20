Legacy Private Trust Co. Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Moderna by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Moderna by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $263.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.32. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.54 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total transaction of $1,172,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total value of $3,931,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,619,597 shares in the company, valued at $636,712,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 421,250 shares of company stock worth $148,600,645. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

