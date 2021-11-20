Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 886 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 45.9% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,691 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.1% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 30,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Erste Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $146.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $355.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.26. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $148.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $218,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $7,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,513 shares of company stock valued at $49,251,789 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

