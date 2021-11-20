Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 8,355 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,355 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter worth about $354,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 22.5% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter worth about $823,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $1,199,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FAUG opened at $38.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.51.

