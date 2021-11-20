Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 36,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 178,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 81,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCM stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.58. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $21.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.