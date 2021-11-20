Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $2.55 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $116.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

