Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $1.55 Million Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,481 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000.

ISTB stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.57 and a twelve month high of $51.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average of $51.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

