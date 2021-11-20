Legacy Private Trust Co. Cuts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,075,000 after buying an additional 27,523 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $108.86 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $111.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.46.

