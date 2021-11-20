Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Lava Therapeutics B.V.’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.93) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Lava Therapeutics B.V. alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LVTX opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the third quarter valued at approximately $734,000. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 229,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,436,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. Company Profile

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.