Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.13 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $8.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $7.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $30.21 EPS.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

LPI opened at $60.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 4.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.95 and its 200-day moving average is $64.49. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,629,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,943,000 after acquiring an additional 830,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,475,000 after acquiring an additional 483,443 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $38,044,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.