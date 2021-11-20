Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 180,800 shares, an increase of 55.7% from the October 14th total of 116,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 228,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.69. 579,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,607. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $228.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.62 and a beta of 2.27. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.71 million during the quarter. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lantronix will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTRX. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Lantronix during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Lantronix during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LTRX shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.35.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

