Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.26

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.26 and traded as high as $28.53. Landmark Bancorp shares last traded at $28.53, with a volume of 953 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.44.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.
Landmark Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:LARK)
Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.
