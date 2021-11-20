Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.26

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.26 and traded as high as $28.53. Landmark Bancorp shares last traded at $28.53, with a volume of 953 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. 20.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

