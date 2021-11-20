Landbox (LAND) Price Tops $0.0036

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 20th. Landbox has a market cap of $276,198.39 and approximately $48,420.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00069840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00072398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00090893 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,357.79 or 0.07334481 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,369.77 or 0.99923654 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

