Land Securities Group’s (LDSCY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Land Securities Group stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.