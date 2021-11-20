Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) & INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Financial Review

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Land Securities Group has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Land Securities Group and INDUS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Land Securities Group N/A N/A N/A INDUS Realty Trust -40.95% -6.07% -2.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Land Securities Group and INDUS Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Land Securities Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 INDUS Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80

INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $76.20, indicating a potential upside of 2.60%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe INDUS Realty Trust is more favorable than Land Securities Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Land Securities Group and INDUS Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Land Securities Group $830.75 million 8.45 -$1.82 billion N/A N/A INDUS Realty Trust $37.39 million 20.21 -$11.06 million ($2.69) -27.61

INDUS Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Land Securities Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.9% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

INDUS Realty Trust beats Land Securities Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Land Securities Group

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London. The Regional Retail segment includes all regional shopping centres and shops outside London and outlets. The Urban Opportunities segment includes assets for capital investment. The Subscale Sectors segment mainly includes assets that will not be a focus for capital investment and consists of leisure and hotel assets and retail parks. The company was founded by Harold Samuel on February 15, 1944 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc. engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

