Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA) Short Interest Update

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the October 14th total of 26,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of LAAA remained flat at $$9.83 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,897. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82. Lakeshore Acquisition I has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Get Lakeshore Acquisition I alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I during the third quarter worth about $1,966,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I in the third quarter worth about $590,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I in the third quarter worth about $123,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I in the third quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I in the third quarter worth about $1,950,000.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is based in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeshore Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeshore Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.