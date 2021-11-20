Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Short Interest Up 58.0% in October

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 665,600 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the October 14th total of 421,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 605.1 days.
Shares of KYKOF stock remained flat at $$29.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average of $31.60. Kyowa Kirin has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $36.25.
About Kyowa Kirin
