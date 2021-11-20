Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.56

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kumba Iron Ore in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kumba Iron Ore from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Kumba Iron Ore from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Get Kumba Iron Ore alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96.

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products; Logistics and Shipping Operation Services, and Other. The Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products segment focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.