Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.69-2.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$440-480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.65 million.Kulicke and Soffa Industries also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.690-$2.070 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLIC. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.07. 2,647,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,273. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.97. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.21%.

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

