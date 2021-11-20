Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the October 14th total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 991,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.07. 2,647,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,273. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.97. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

In other news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLIC. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

