Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.89.

KTOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average is $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $76,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,984 shares of company stock worth $2,239,196. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 120,609 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 185,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 38,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

