Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Update

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS KOTMY traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632. Koito Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.10.
About Koito Manufacturing
