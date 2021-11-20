Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Update

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS KOTMY traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632. Koito Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.10.

About Koito Manufacturing

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

