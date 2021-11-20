Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,433 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in Microsoft by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 144,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,200,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $281.70 to $299.90 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.27.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $343.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $208.16 and a twelve month high of $345.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

